Australian Open: Dylan Alcott unveils 2022 commemorative coin featuring Margaret Molesworth

Golden Slam wheelchair tennis champion Dylan Alcott revealed the Australian Open 2022 commemorative coin on Sunday featuring Margaret Molesworth.

Celebrating 100 years of women's competition at what is now the AO, the coin honours Molesworth as the inaugural winner of the women's singles of the Australasian Championship in 1922, which she won again in 1923. Molesworth was a trailblazing champion and recognised as one of the top 10 players of her time. She went on to become one of Australia's first professional female tennis coaches.

Meeting at Birrarung Marr to unveil the coin, a group of kids joined Alcott in practicing the art of the coin toss. With more than 150 kids stepping on the court as part of the Australian Open 2022 coin crew, each child was gifted the limited edition coin as a memento.

The commemorative coins gifted to the 2022 coin crew feature Margaret Molesworth engraved on the 'heads' side of the coin, and a tennis ball alongside the ANZ logo on the 'tails' side. Organisers are honouring Molesworth as the face of the 2022 commemorative coin to reflect on her outstanding tennis career achievements and contributions to women in tennis.

The commemorative coin has become a symbol of celebration over the last five years of the Australian Open, featuring Australian tennis legends Dylan Alcott, Rod Laver, Evonne Goolagong Cawley, Kerry Melville Reid, and Judy Tegart Dalton.

( With inputs from ANI )

