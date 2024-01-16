Australian Open: Sumit Nagal clinches historic win, defeats Alexander Bublik to enter second round

Melbourne [Australia], January 16 : Indian player Sumit Nagal on Tuesday achieved a significant victory as he defeated Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik in straight sets in the Australian Open.

Nagal did not give his opponent a chance to make a comeback and defeated him in three consecutive sets 6-4, 6-2, 7-6 (7-5).

That's a big win for @nagalsumit 🇮🇳 He takes out No. 31 seed Bublik 6-4 6-2 7-6(5).#AusOpen • #AO2024 pic.twitter.com/ldM9VE4X0M — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 16, 2024

The Indian won a total of 110 points in the game, while Bublik had to settle with 92 points. The Kazakhstan player had nine double faults while the Indian had none.

Bublik tried to make a comeback in the match but Nagal held firm to close out the match 7-5, sparking jubilant celebrations. He became the first Indian player in 35 years to beat a seed at a Grand Slam.

The 26-year-old is only the fifth Indian men's singles player to make his place in the second round of the Australian Open singles competition.

Nagal made his place in the First Round of the Australian Open after beating Alex Molcan, Edward Winter, and Geoffrey Blancaneaux.

The Indian maintained consistency in the qualifiers and defeated all his opponents in the Qualifiers in two consecutive sets.

Nagal started the qualifiers after beating Blancaneaux by 3-6, 5-7. On Thursday, the 26-year-old clinched a 3-6, 2-6 win against Winter in the second qualifiers. In the final qualifying match, Nagal sealed a 4-6, 4-6 win against Molcan.

Nagal will lock horns against China's Shang Juncheng in the second round on January 18.

