Australian Open: Sumit Nagal one match away from entering main draw

New Delhi, Jan 11 India’s Sumit Nagal has reached the final round of the qualifying tournament and is just a match away from making it to the main draw of the Australian Open.

According to information received here, Nagal, the 26-year-old Indian, defeated Australian Edward Winter, a wild card, in the second qualifying match, 6-3, 6-2, that lasted one hour and four minutes at the KIA Arena.

He will now take on Alex Molcan of Slovakia in the final round on Friday for a place in the season-opening Grand Slam proper.

