Australian tennis legend Ken Rosewall honoured on the Aus Open 2023 commemorative coin

Melbourne, Jan 15 Australian tennis legend Ken Rosewall has been revealed as the face of the Australian Open 2023 commemorative coin, honouring the 70-year anniversary of his 1953 men's singles triumph.

The Australian tennis legend is being honoured on the official Australian Open 2023 coin in a 'grassroots to Grand Slam' moment at Melbourne Park on Sunday.

"Legendary status. 4x #AusOpen champ Ken 'Muscles' Rosewall is the face of our 2023 commemorative coin, 70 years after his first triumph in 1953," tournament organisers tweeted.

Rosewall remains the youngest man to have won the Australian Open men's singles title, winning at just 18. Claiming subsequent titles in 1955 and 1971, Rosewall also won in 1972 aged 36, marking 19 years since his inaugural title - another record that remains to this day.

Rosewall amassed an impressive 18 major titles across three decades including nine men's doubles titles and a mixed doubles title at the US Open in 1956.

"It's a wonderful honour to be recognised on the Australian Open coin. Seventy years seems like a long time, but it feels just like yesterday that I was a young hopeful stepping out on court for a shot at my first major title," Rosewall said.

"Tennis is a fantastic sport that brings so many opportunities and it's great to see so many kids, and adults, picking up a racquet and getting out on court.

"The Australian Summer of Tennis is such a wonderful time of year that brings back so many fond memories and it's an honour to be back here in Melbourne for what promises to be yet another fantastic Australian Open."

A Member of the Order of Australia, Sport Australia Hall of Fame inductee (1975), International Tennis Hall of Fame and Australian Tennis Hall of Fame, Rosewall holds the distinction of being named an Australian Living Treasure for his outstanding contributions to Australian society.

