Ben Shelton beats Carballes Baena, reaches Auckland semifinal

Auckland, Jan 11 Ben Shelton advanced to semifinal at the ASB Classic with a win over Roberto Carballes Baena on Thursday.

The top-seeded American, who also reached the semis at the 2023 US Open, registered a 6-4, 6-3 win to back into an ATP Tour semi-final for the first time since his he won his maiden tour-level title in Tokyo late last season.

Shelton will play Japan's Taro Daniel in the semifinals.

Daniel booked his semi-final place opposite Shelton by opening Thursday's play with a 6-4, 6-7(3), 6-3 win against qualifier Alexandre Muller.

The 21-year-old Shelton remains at No. 16 in the ATP Live Rankings and is guaranteed to remain in that spot regardless of his results the rest of the week. He is one place of his career-high of World No. 15, achieved last October, ATP reports.

