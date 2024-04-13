Billie Jean King Cup 2024: India stay in Group I after 2-1 defeat to New Zealand

Changsha [Beijing], April 13 : The Indian women's team concluded its challenge at the Billie Jean King Cup 2024 Asia/Oceania Group 1 with a 2-1 loss to New Zealand in Changsha, China on Saturday.

With this loss, India has finished third in their group with three wins and two losses. The top two sides, China and South Korea earned a promotion to the play-offs while India is still in Group 1 along with New Zealand. The last two teams of the group, Chinese Taipei and Pacific Oceania, have suffered a relegation to Asia/Oceania Group II, as per Olympics.com.

Rutuja Bhosale gave India an early advantage as she secured win in her singles match but Ankita Raina brought down the momentum with a straight-set loss in her game. Raina and Prarthana Thombare also lost in their tie-deciding doubles rubber.

Bhosale, the 379th-ranked player, secured a 6-2, 7-6 win over world No. 632 Monique Barry in a match lasting an hour and 41 minutes. She kept her composure in the closing stages of the second set and avoided a decider.

The world number 255 Ankita failed to go past her better-ranked opponent, world No. 169 Lulu Sun, in her match, losing by 6-2, 6-0 by 62 minutes. The scoreline was level at 1-1.

Later in the doubles, Raina partnered with Thombare competing on Erin Routliffe and Paige Hourigan of New Zealand. The Indians struggled to keep up with their opponents and despite putting up a fight in the second set, they suffered a 6-1, 7-5 loss in a match lasting one and the half hours.

This is India's second loss in the tournament after a 3-0 loss to China. India had secured a 3-0 win over Pacific Oceania in the opener, then beat Chinese Taipei by 2-1 and then South Korea by 2-1.

