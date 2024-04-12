Billie Jean King Cup: India seal crucial 2-1 victory over South Korea

Changsha [China], April 12 : The Indian women's tennis team beat South Korea 2-1 in their Billie Jean King Cup 2024 Asia/Oceania Group I tie at the Moon Island Clay Park in Changsha on Friday.

Rutuja Bhosale won the singles match, while Ankita Raina and Prarthana Thombare won the doubles tie.

Bhosale, ranked 379th in the world, won comfortably 6-2, 6-2 over world No. 301 Sohyun Park in one hour and five minutes. Bhosale won five consecutive games in the first set to establish her dominance early on.

World No. 255 Ankita Raina was up next, but she couldn't get past world number 241 Sujeong Jang. Raina lost the match 2-6, 3-6 in one hour and thirty minutes.

Raina, partnered with Prarthana Thombare, won the doubles match 6-4, 6-4 against Dabin Kim and Sohyun Park in one hour and 33 minutes.

India's 2-1 victory over South Korea was its third in Asia/Oceania Group I. The squad blanked Pacific Oceania 3-0 in its opening and defeated Chinese Taipei 2-1 on Thursday. India's sole setback came against table-toppers China when they were defeated 3-0.

India is presently ranked second in Pool A, with three victories and one defeat. To qualify for the playoffs, India must finish in the top two of the six-team group, while finishing in the bottom two will result in relegation to Group II for the next season.

