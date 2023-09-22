Caroline Dolehide scripts comeback victory against Martina Trevisan to reach Guadalajara SFs

Guadalajara [Maxico], September 22 : The World No.111 Caroline Dolehide continued her stunning run through the WTA 1000 Guadalajara Open after the American pulled off a 3-6, 7-6(9), 6-3 comeback triumph over Italy's Martina Trevisan in the quarterfinals.

Dolehide battled back from 3-6, 1-4 down and saved four match points in the second set on her way to a gritty two-hour and 47-minute win over Trevisan.

Dolehide will lock horns with her fellow American Sofia Kenin in the semifinal.

"To be honest, I just had to find a way today to win. When I was down those match points, I told myself 'Do what you practice,' which my coach tells me every single day of my life," Dolehide was quoted as saying by WTA.

"I just played with my kick, played with my best shots, and I ended up winning that set. It gave me a lot of confidence going into the third," she added.

Trevisan breezed through the opening set, converting three of her six break opportunities and winning 85% of the points she served first. The Italian maintained her lead early in the second set, 4-1, and held three straight match points at 6-5, 0-40.

Dolehide, however, saved those match chances, forcing a tiebreak in which the American eventually prevailed 8-8 after taking an early 6-3 lead. Trevisan overcame that obstacle and held a fourth match point at 9-8, but Dolehide outperformed her and won the set on her sixth attempt.

Dolehide used ferocious groundstrokes to secure the third set's lone break and take a 3-1 advantage. At 5-3, the American had the opportunity to serve for the victory, but Trevisan stole five match points. But after a drawn-out Trevisan forehand, Dolehide finally sealed the victory. It was the sixth time winning.

