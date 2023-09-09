Carrying Serena Williams' legacy, Gauff aims for first Major title against Sabalenka's dream of maiden US Open crown

New York [US], September 9 : Arthur Ashe Stadium's twilight will witness the fireworks between 19-year-old Coco Gauff and soon-to-be World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka as the two women who have never before been to the US Open final will face off for a chance to call herself a US Open champion.

On Saturday, Sabalenka will take on Gauff in a match that has all the makings of memorable and which will feature two first-time US Open finalists. Each woman has played brilliantly through six matches, now each will need to further raise her game in order to claim a seventh.

The women's singles showdown will headline Day 13 of the 2023 US Open. Before this year, Sabalenka's best result in New York came with two semis appearances in 2021 and 2022. Gauff had yet to advance past the quarterfinals. Two tremendous talents in hot pursuit of one prestigious title.

Sabalenka has already clinched the No.1 ranking after the tournament, taking the top spot from Iga Swiatek after the pole was ousted from the US Open Round of 16.

Meanwhile, by reaching the final, Gauff will move up to No.5 after the tournament. If she triumphs in the showdown clash, she will rise to a career-high No.3.

Last year, after Serena Williams played the final match of her career at the US Open, it was reasonable to question who would continue the success of American tennis.

The 19-year-old, the youngest American, male of female, to feature in the US Open singles final since Serena Williams back in 2001, has risen to every challenge so far at Flushing Meadows.

Sabalenka is a different prospect this season and that's been exemplified in the Big Apple this fortnight. Sabalenka is attempting to capture her second major championship.

With a win at the Australian Open in January, Sabalenka hopes to become the first player to sweep the hard-court Slams in a single season since Angelique Kerber in 2016 with a victory at the Australian Open in January.

The 25-year-old has swatted aside opponents with consummate ease, illustrating why she'll be crowned world No.1 on Monday.

Like her opponent, Gauff also is making her second career appearance in the final of Slam. Gauff has demonstrated her ability to play power tennis with great accuracy and handle the strain of competing on the largest platform in the sport. Fire and focus might be a difficult mix to manage, but Gauff excels at it, continually giving it her all until everything is said and done. She just knows how to move forward, whether going up or down.

Six months ago, Sabalenka trounced Gauff 6-4, 6-0 in the Indian Wells quarterfinals. However, the clash between the two tremendous talents in hot pursuit of one prestigious title will be tightly contested, entertaining stylistic contrast.

