Davis Cup: Bopanna will join squad on Wednesday, says India captain Rajpal

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 12 : India’s Davis Cup captain Rohit Rajpal said that the tennis stalwart Rohan Bopanna, who recently finished runner-up in the US Open men’s doubles, will be joining the Indian squad on Wednesday.

The team is preparing to take on Morocco in the World Group II play-offs fixture schedule to take place at the Vijayant Khand Mini Stadium in Gomti Nagar, Lucknow on Saturday and Sunday.

The 43-year-old Bopanna, who is currently ranked seventh in the doubles world rankings, etched his name in history last week by becoming the oldest player to compete in a Grand Slam doubles final at the US Open. This achievement underscores Bopanna’s enduring commitment to tennis.

All India Tennis Association (AITA) President Anil Jain expressed his admiration for the tennis veteran and said: “The Davis Cup is a prestigious tournament and has witnessed many legendary moments. This tie in Lucknow is a momentous occasion for all of us. On behalf of AITA and all tennis enthusiasts in the country, we congratulate Rohan Bopanna and we all are eagerly waiting to witness him serving one last time for India at the Davis Cup. We applaud his dedication and the way he played at the US Final and honoured the spirit of the game.”

Besides Bopanna, the six-member Indian Davis Cup squad also features a formidable line-up that includes country’s top-ranked singles player Sumit Nagal along with Sasikumar Mukund, Digvijay Pratap Singh, Yuki Bhambri and Ramkumar Ramanathan.

“Rohan Bopanna will join the team’s training on Wednesday. He has been part of the Indian Davis Cup since 2002 and his presence brings invaluable experience to the squad. We have a well-balanced team that combines experience and youth, and we are confident in our team’s ability to perform at its best,” Rajpal, the non-playing captain of the Indian Davis Cup team and also the Executive Committee Member of Indian Olympic Association, commented as he offered insight into the squad’s preparation.

Rajpal along with other AITA officials also met the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath and honoured him with the first ticket of the tie, inviting him to witness the exciting action live. The draw ceremony will be conducted on Friday.

“We are grateful to the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Shri Yogi Adityanath Ji who has consented to conduct the draw ceremony himself at his official residence on Friday. It’s going to be an action-packed weekend for Indian tennis enthusiasts and especially fans here in Lucknow to witness Indian stars live in action. This central location will attract tennis lovers from all over Uttar Pradesh. We thank the government for their support in hosting this Davis Cup tie, celebrating the game of tennis and also putting up a memorable send-off for Rohan Bopanna,” said Anil Dhupar, AITA Secretary General.

The Davis Cup, the oldest and the most premier international men’s tennis team competition in the world with a rich history of more than 120 years, witnesses the participation of more than 135 countries. A Davis Cup tie consists of five matches—four singles and one doubles match—and the team that claim wins in at least three matches will secure the tie. A win here will ensure India’s place in the 2024 Davis Cup World Group I Play-offs. The matches will begin at 12 pm on Saturday while 11am on Sunday.

