Davis Cup: Chose grass courts with a lot of thought, says India captain Rohit Rajpal

India captain Rohit Rajpal on Friday said that hosting the Davis Cup World Group Playoff I tie against Denmark on grass courts, is a well-thought plan to have an advantage over the opponents.

India will face Denmark in Davis Cup World Group I playoff tie on March 4 and 5 on the grass courts of the Delhi Gymkhana Club (DGC) here.

"We chose grass courts with a lot of thought. India have done well when they are played on grass. We will try to do our best. We hope you enjoy this experience of the Davis Cup," said Rohit during a media interaction.

"We will be playing with support from the crowd. Denmark's discomfort on grass was the reason we chose for a grass court," he added.

The Indian captain further said that they will not be taking the clash against Denmark lightly and will be keeping themselves fully prepared for every match.

"We are not going to take Denmark lightly as players ranked above 400 have beaten our players. There are no easy matches. So, we are keeping ourselves fully prepared. We are preparing for every battle," said the Indian captain.

Davis Cup matches will be played at the Gymkhana Club, New Delhi, on March 4 and 5 inside a strict bio-secure bubble.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor