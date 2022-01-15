Djokovic detained again in Australia, declared public threat

Novak Djokovic has been detained for 2nd time in Australia. Novak Djokovic’s visa was cancelled a second time on Frida y Immigration Minister Hawke stated the choice was taken in public curiosity. Australia detained Novak Djokovic for a second time on Saturday, calling the tennis star a menace to public order because the world’s tennis primary seeks a court docket ruling to cease his deportation.

Immigration Minister Alex Hawke determined to cancel the Serbian famous person’s visa as a result of his presence might foster opposition to the Covid-19 vaccination in Australia, court docket paperwork launched after an preliminary listening to within the Federal Court on Saturday confirmed. ”Although I … accept that Mr. Djokovic poses a negligible individual risk of transmitting COVID-19 to other people, but I nonetheless consider that his presence may be a risk to the health of the Australian community,” Hawke stated in a letter to Djokovic and his authorized crew. Djokovic's presence in Australia "may foster anti-vaccination sentiment", immigration minister Alex Hawke argued, justifying his use of executive powers to revoke his visa. Not only could Djokovic encourage people to flout health rules, Hawke said, but his presence could lead to "civil unrest". So just two days before the Australian Open begins, the defending champion is again focused on law courts rather than centre court. Many Australians believe Djokovic used the system to dodge vaccine entry requirements.