Djokovic one win away from 100th tour-level title, reaches Shanghai Masters final

Shanghai [China], October 12 : Serbian tennis icon Novak Djokovic is just one win away from his 100th ATP Tour-level title as he defeated Taylor Fritz to advance into the final of the ongoing Shanghai Masters on Saturday.

Djokovic secured his 10th successive tour-level win over the American by 6-4, 7-6(6) to set the title clash with world number one Jannik Sinner. Djokovic is aiming to become just the third player to lift a total of 100 tour-level singles titles, after Jimmy Connors (109) and Roger Federer (103). The Serbian has a perfect head-to-head record against Fritz.

Speaking after the match, Djokovic was quoted as saying by ATP official website, "I came to Shanghai after five years of not playing in China, the place where I have always had great success, both in Shanghai and Beijing. I have won many titles, had great battles and great performances. I have said it many times, the support that I get here is tremendous and I am very grateful."

"That creates an energy that keeps me going, keeps me running, so I did come here definitely with a vision and a desire to get to the final and fight for a 100th title. I get that chance against the best player in the world, and let us see what happens," he added.

Djokovic had acknowledged a "strange feeling" in his left knee, left unbandaged, during the quarterfinal victory against Jakub Mensik on Friday and he once again was in discomfort during the closing stages of the match agaisnt Fritz, receiving treatment from the physio during the second set.

"It always takes it out of me, these kinds of battles, but particularly towards the end of the tournament. At this stage of my career, I am doing my best to recover and I had some issues here and there on the court, physically, yesterday and today. But I managed to overcome it. It was a stern test. Taylor is in form, playing probably the best tennis of his life coming off a Grand Slam final, and he is playing really well, particularly on this surface," said Djokovic.

"He IS serving big, so I knew it was going to be a big test for me. I did not want to get to a third set, and I'm just glad to overcome in two," concluded the tennis legend.

During his match with Fritz that fell just four minutes short of lasting two hours, the record 40-time ATP Masters 1000 titlist Djokovic earned his record-extending 59th qualification to this level and his first of 2024 season. The 37-year-old veteran has reached Masters 1000 title matches in 17 different seasons (2007-09, 2011-24), the same number as his great 'Big Three' rivals Federer and Rafael Nadal.

Sinner, Djokovic's next challenge, defeated Tomas Machac 6-4, 7-5 in the semifinals. Djokovic leads the Italian 4-3 in the head-to-head record though Sinner came out victorious in their latest meetings at 2023 Davis Cup Finals and the 2024 Australian Open.

Djokovic's latest win also boosts his chances to qualify for the season-ending ATP Final for the 17th time as he rose above to sixth above Casper Ruud in ATP Live to Turin Rankings.

