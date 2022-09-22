Federer, Djokovic & Co. hit London for Laver Cup photo shoot

London, Sep 22 The stars of the 2022 Laver Cup including, Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray dressed up on Wednesday to take part in the events official group photo, gathering by the Tower Bridge and the Tower of London before play begins on Friday at The O2 Arena.

Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray were among the players who boarded a boat on the River Thames before posing by the UK landmarks ahead of the tournament. Federer and Murray shared a joke before travelling to the Tower of London.

Federer posted a photo on Twitter with Djokovic, Andy Murray, Casper Rudd, "Ready to take on the World @CasperRuud98, @andy_murray, @DjokerNole, @cam_norrie, @steftsitsipas."

The event, which sees Team Europe face Team World in a combination of singles and doubles matches, was founded by Federer in 2017 and named after Rod Laver. The Australian, who won 11 major titles joined the teams for the shoot, pictured below on the boat as it passed The O2.

Casper Ruud, Rafael Nadal, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Djokovic, Murray, Federer and alternate Matteo Berrettini will represent Team Europe at The O2, with captain Bjorn Borg leading the side.

Captain John McEnroe will be aiming to guide Team World to its first victory against Team Europe. Felix Auger-Aliassime, Taylor Fritz, Diego Schwartzman, Alex de Minaur, Frances Tiafoe, Jack Sock and alternate Tommy Paul make up his squad.

Before the serious business commences in London on Friday, the players and captains shared jokes and played games as they took in the London scenery.

Borg, Captain of Team Europe, Enqvist, Vice-Captain of Team Europe and Ruud of Team Europe took a selfie by the River Thames.

Roger Federer, a 20-time Grand Slam singles champion, on September 15 announced his retirement from top-level tennis, saying that Laver cup will be his final ATP tour event. The 41-year-old has not played since Wimbledon 2021, after which he had a third knee operation.

