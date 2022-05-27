French Open 2022: Djokovic, Nadal cruise into last 16

World No.1 Novak Djokovic and 13-time champion Rafael Nadal registered straight sets win to cruise into last 16 of the French Open 2022.

Defending champion Novak Djokovic beat Slovenia's Aljaz Bedene 6-3 6-3 6-2 in the third round match to set up a fourth round clash with 15th seed Diego Schwartzman of Argentina.

On the other hand, 13-time champion Rafael Nadal defeated Botic van de Zandschulp of Netherlands 6-3 6-2 6-4. The 21-time grand slam winner will take on Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada in Paris on Sunday.

Ninth seed Auger-Aliassime entered into the last-16 with a 7-6 (7-3) 7-6 (7-2) 7-5 win against Filip Krajinovic of Serbia.

( With inputs from ANI )

