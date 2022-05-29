French Open: Holger Rune defeats Hugo Gaston; Ruud downs Sonego to advance

Denmark's Holger Rune shined in his Court Philippe Chatrier debut on Saturday, fending off home favourite Hugo Gaston in the third round of French Open 2022.

The 19-year-old Rune, who won the French Open junior title three years ago, closed out the third round by beating Hugo Gaston of France 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 at Court Philippe Chatrier in a straight sets win.

Rune will take on 2021 French Open runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas in the fourth round.

Later, Eighth seed Casper Ruud battled back to defeat Italy's Lorenzo Sonego to seal his place in the fourth round in Paris for the first time. Things looked bad for Ruud when a fired-up Sonego won the third set to move within a set of progressing, but the 23-year-old took control to win 6-2, 6-7(3), 1-6 ,6-4, 6-3.

The Eighth seed will face 12th seed Hubert Hurkacz in the last 16.

( With inputs from ANI )

