"I have to pull out of my match...": Iga Swiatek withdraws from Bad Homburg Open

Berlin [Germany], June 30 : The World No.1 Iga Swiatek has withdrawn from her Bad Homburg Open semifinal against Lucia Bronzetti on Friday, due to illness, the tournament announced Friday.

"I'm so sorry but I have to pull out of my match today," Swiatek said in a statement. "I had a restless night because of some fever and possible food poisoning. I'm not able to perform today and I need to take care of myself. I hope I'll be fine soon. Your support in Bad Homburg was amazing, thank you."

Swiatek defeated Wimbledon semifinalist Tatjana Maria and No. 9 seed Anna Blinkova to reach her maiden grass-court quarterfinal in Bad Homburg. She won her fourth Grand Slam championship at French Open last month and will take a 10-match winning run into Wimbledon next week, when she will face Zhu Lin.

Bronzetti, ranked 65th, advanced to her second final of 2023 and first on grass. Last month, in the week preceding Roland Garros, the Italian won her maiden Hologic WTA Tour prize in Rabat.

Bronzetti will face either No. 2 seed Liudmila Samsonova, Katerina Siniakova, or Emma Navarro in the final. The quarterfinal match between Samsonova and Siniakova was postponed overnight due to darkness at one set all.

