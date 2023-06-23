I'm ready to do great results on grass, says Carlos Alcaraz after reaching first quarterfinal on grass

New Delhi, June 23 World No. 2 tennis player Carlos Alcaraz has said his expectations have changed and he is ready to go for "great results" on grass after reaching his first grass-court quarterfinal ahead of his Wimbledon tilt.

The Spaniard has undoubtedly been a dominant force on both the hard and clay courts over the past 18 months, having clinched seven of his 10 ATP titles on the clay and the remaining three on hard courts.

But his experience on the grass lays thin, having only played eight matches on the surface in his young career.

Alcaraz quickly found his footing on the surface, securing two victories in West London this week, including his triumph over Jiri Lehecka on Thursday to enter the last eight of the Queen's Championships for the first time.

"After this match, this level, the expectations change. I'think I'm ready to do great results here on grass. Playing my first quarterfinal here, I'm going to enjoy it. I'm enjoying every single second here, and of course, I will go into the next round with a lot of confidence and I will go for it.

"Playing these kinds of matches, the level that I played I'm ok with that. I feel really comfortable here on grass so I'm really happy getting experience on grass, getting hours. Knowing that I have this level, I'm really happy about it," Alcaraz was quoted by Eurosport.

Alcaraz will next play former World No.3 Grigor Dimitrov for a place in the semifinal.

The youngster is pursuing more than his first grass-court title this week. If he triumphs at Queen's Club, he will reclaim World No. 1 in the ATP Rankings from Novak Djokovic on Monday.

