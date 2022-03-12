Indian Wells: Andy Murray records 700th career win; Raducanu advances into 3rd round

US Open champion Emma Raducanu and former World number one Andy Murray are keeping hopes high for Great Britain after their victories in Indian Wells Open here in California on Saturday.

Raducanu bagged her first career win in Indian Wells, defeating former World No.4 Caroline Garcia 6-1, 3-6, 6-1 in three-set game.

In the first career meeting between the two champions, No.11 seed Raducanu held off France's Garcia to advance into the third round, the match lasted for one hour and 31 minutes.

"It was definitely a tough match to win, Caroline is a really tricky opponent because she is really aggressive and plays very quickly. As soon as I dropped my ball speed and pace, she took advantage of that in the second set. I'm just glad that I managed to adjust for the third," Raducanu said in her post-match press conference.

Raducanu secured a meaningful win and set up her third-round clash with Petra Martic of Croatia.

The three-time grand slam champion Murray defeated his Japanese opponent Taro Daniel 1-6, 6-2, 6-4 in the first round of the Masters Event to secure his 700th career victory milestone. He overcame after the struggling start, winning the game against Daniel. It was their third meeting this year.

The 34-year-old, Murray has never won the Indian Wells tournament. After the meaningful victory, he set up his next round clash against Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor