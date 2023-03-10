Indian Wells: Emma Raducanu eases to first-round win over Danka Kovinic

Indian Wells (USA), March 10 Emma Raducanu, who hasnt had much luck this season as far as results are concerned, got off to a flying start at this years Indian Wells Masters with a straightforward 6-2, 6-3 win over Danka Kovinic of Montenegro.

Despite media reports circulating ahead of the match that the wrist issue that ended Raducanu's 2022 season early recurred ahead of Indian Wells, the brit seemed to have recovered well enough to post a 1-hour, 21-minute victory in the opener on Thursday.

She had strapped on both of her wrists during a practice session on Wednesday.

Raducanu trailed 2-0 in both sets, but ultimately exacted comprehensive revenge on Kovinic, having lost to her in their last meeting in the second round of the 2022 Australian Open. The 20-year-old Brit won six straight games to take the first set and won six of the last seven in set two including four in a row from 2-0.

Serving in the sixth game, Raducanu saved three break points that would'a ve seen Kovinic draw level at 3-3 and later won the last eight points of the match.

After suffering a left ankle injury at the ASB Classic that hampered her preparations for the Australian Open, where she lost in the second round to Coco Gauff, Raducanu's planned return was even further pushed back after a bout of tonsillitis.

She was forced to withdraw from last week's inaugural ATX Open in Austin due to illness and also pulled out of the Tie Break Tens charity exhibition event held Tuesday at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.

Raducanu reached the third round of Indian Wells a year ago. To match that feat in 2023, she'll need to beat Australian Open semifinalist and No.20 seed Magda Linette of Poland.

