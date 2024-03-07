Indian Wells Open: Andy Murray starts off with win over Goffin

California [US], March 7 : Just a week after his 500th hard-court win in Dubai, British tennis icon Andy Murray started his Indian Wells campaign with a win over veteran David Goffin late Wednesday night.

Murray beat Goffin by 6-3, 6-2, extending his head-to-head record against the Belgian to a perfect 8-0.

After a rough start to the 2024 season, losing four matches, Murray has now won each of his past three first-round games. Strong serving was the key to this victory as the 36-year-old secured 85 per cent (23/27) first-serving points and did not face a break point during the match.

"That's the best I have served here," Murray said post-match as quoted by ATP's official website.

"I have always struggled serving certainly the last 10 years or so when I have been here for whatever reason. Today felt much better," he added.

Murray is making his 16th appearance in this tournament where his best run was till final back in 2009. He will be meeting fifth-seed Andrey Rublev in round two.

Brandon Nakashima, who has been scoring a lot of ATP Challenger Tour wins this season on Wednesday, started his Indian Wells run with a victory over Christopher Eubanks by 6-3, 7-6(3) on Wednesday without even facing a break point.

Brandon's next-round opponent is 32nd seed Jiri Lehecka.

Other winners on Wednesday included Thanasi Kokkinakis, who beat Marcos Giron 6-3, 7-5, and Christopher O'Connell, who secured a 1-6, 6-3, 6-2 win over Jack Draper.

Coming to the women's singles competition, the 2019 Indian Wells runners-up Angelique Kerber secured her first win against a Top 100 player after maternity leave, beating Petra Martic 6-3, 6-4 within one and a half hour in the first round to set up a clash with 10th seed Jelena Ostapenko in the second round, as per WTA.

The 2021 Indian Wells Champion Paula Badosa however had to withdraw from the tournament as she sustained a back injury and was replaced by lucky loser Nadia Podoroska.

Also, the American wild card Katie Volynets defeated the world number 38 Mirra Andreeva by 7-5, 7-5 in the first round to set up a clash with number six Ons Jabeur in round two.

