Jennifer Brady pulls out of Australian Open due to injury

Washington, Dec 19 American tennis player Jennifer Brady has pulled out of next month's Australian Open due to a left foot injury, the tournament organisers said on Sunday.

The 26-year-old Brady reached her maiden grand slam final at last year's event at Melbourne Park, losing in straight sets to Naomi Osaka.

"Our 2021 finalist @jennifurbrady95 has withdrawn from #AusOpen 2022 due to a left foot injury. Wishing you a speedy recovery Jen," the Aus Open said in a tweet.

The world number 25 has not played since retiring from her second-round match against Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati in August.

She has now joined the list of players - Karolina Pliskova, Serena Williams, Bianca Andreescu and Roger Federer in missing the tournament, which is set to be played from January 17.

