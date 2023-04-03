Medvedev wins Miami Open title, fourth trophy of the season

Miami, April 3 Playing in his fifth ATP Tour final in as many tournaments, Daniil Medvedev continued his blistering form to claim his first title at the Miami Open by prevailing over Italian Jannik Sinner, 7-5, 6-3, in 1 hour and 34 minutes.

This was Medvedev's fourth title in five finals played this season. So far this season, he claimed the trophy in Rotterdam, Doha and Dubai before reaching the Indian Wells final in his previous event before Miami, in which he lost to Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz.

With the fourth title win on Sunday night, he now leads the ATP in terms of title wins this season.

"Really happy. It's the best start of the season I have ever had. Amazing amount of points won. For sure a pity there was no Grand Slam at this period of time, but yeah, generally super happy and looking forward to the season even more," said the 2023 Miami Open champion.

After falling to Carlos Alcaraz two weeks ago in the Indian Wells final, the fourth seed was rock-solid against Sinner as he frustrated the Italian with his calculated baseline game. Medvedev is now 6-0 in his ATP Head-to-Head against Sinner, also having beaten the Italian in the Rotterdam final in February.

The victory extends Medvedev's lead in the calendar-year ATP Live Race To Turin to 600 points ahead of Novak Djokovic, putting him in pole position in the race for year-end No. 1. He will also move up to No. 4 in the ATP Rankings on Monday.

