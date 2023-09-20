Ons Jabeur moves past Alycia Parks into Guadalajara Round of 16

Guadalajara [Mexico], September 20 : No.1 seed Ons Jabeur opened her Guadalajara Open campaign with a 6-2, 6-2 second-round triumph over 45th-ranked Alycia Parks.

As one of the top 8 seeds, Tunisia's Jabeur received a first-round bye and defeated rising American Parks in just 59 minutes to advance in her tournament debut.

"Altitude or not, it’s always difficult to return [Parks’s] serve. I’m glad that I got to break her a couple of times. Definitely, my return got a lot of confidence today," Jabeur was quoted as saying by WTA after her quick triumph.

In the very first game of the match, Jabeur broke Parks with a passing winner, giving her the advantage in the set. Parks made 26 unintentional mistakes in the first frame compared to Jabeur's seven.

In the opening game of the second set, Jabeur also broke at love. However, Parks came back three games later to tie the set at 2-2. After that, Jabeur would seize the initiative, winning the following four games to secure the victory.

Jabeur successfully converted five of her seven break points on the day, winning 25 of her 30 total first-service points. Parks hit six aces throughout the game but was defeated by seven double errors.

Jabeur will next face former Top 20 player Martina Trevisan in the Round of 16.

