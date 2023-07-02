Pretty sure it's going to be fine: Top-ranked Iga Swiatek shakes off health concerns ahead of Wimbledon

London [UK], July 2 : A day after pulling out before her semifinal match in Bad Homburg Open, Iga Swiatek set aside concerns over her health and is gearing up for Wimbledon 2023.

The Wimbledon 2023 is set to begin from July 3 to 16 at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London.

She had a difficult night in Bad Homburg, Germany, last week, where she withdrew from the semifinals with a GI illness.

"I had a stomachache. But I don't know if there was something wrong or not. Later in the day, I felt OK, so I'm pretty sure it's going to be fine," WTA.com quoted Swiatek as saying.

Swiatek, who begins her Wimbledon campaign on Monday against Zhu Lin, said she's finding her groove on the grass court faster this year, which she attributes to a more optimistic attitude.

"I feel like this time [is] the first year where I could just focus on practising, actually learning a lot. So hopefully I'm going to be able to use that in my matches," Swiatek said.

Swiatek stated that the transition from French Open to Wimbledon might be difficult due to the short period between events.

"For sure, I believe the best players, they can play on all surfaces. I want to kind of become that kind of player who can play well on grass as well and feel comfortable there," Swiatek said.

"I'm doing my best to just work on my skills. Last year, I feel like we've done a pretty good job with my coach in terms of my touch and getting back slices and also playing slice sometimes," she added.

Swiatek hopes to become the first player since Serena Williams in 2015 to win both Roland Garros and Wimbledon.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor