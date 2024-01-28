Rafael Nadal congratulates Rohan Bopanna on Australian Open triumph

New Delhi [India], January 28 : Ace Tennis player Rafael Nadal congratulated India's Rohan Bopanna after winning the Australian Open Men's Doubles final.

Nadal took to Instagram and posted a story where he congratulated the 43-year-old and wrote: "Congrats Rohan on an amazing and unique achievement!!!!".

In the summit clash on Saturday, Bopanna and Matthew Ebden dominated on serve throughout the one-hour, 40-minute match, winning 80 per cent (40/50) of games with their first delivery and not facing a break point to top off a fantastic week.

The duo defeated Italy's Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori in straight sets 7-6, 7-5 in a thrilling encounter.

Bopanna, who made his 17th Australian Open appearance in this edition, comfortably wrapped up his maiden Grand Slam men's doubles title victory. Aged 43 years 329 days, he also became the oldest Grand Slam champion.

The Indian tennis player is also the third Indian man in the Open Era to win a major men's doubles title, following Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi. On Monday, he will become the oldest top-ranked player in the ATP Doubles Rankings.

This was Bopanna's second Grand Slam triumph, his first in men's doubles. His previous Grand Slam victory came in mixed doubles with Gabriela Dabrowski of Canada at the 2017 French Open.

