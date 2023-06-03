Rafael Nadal undergoes hip surgery in Barcelona; reports
June 3
New Delhi, June 3 Rafael Nadal underwent arthroscopic surgery on his injured left hip flexor, in Barcelona on Friday night.
According to reports, Benito Perez-Barbadillo, Nadal's spokesman, said three doctors were engaged in the treatment, which was taking place in Barcelona. Perez-Barbadillo said he planned to be ready to share details about the operation on Saturday, Nadal's 37th birthday.
