Ramanathan, Bopanna battle past into quarterfinals in Adelaide

India's Ramkumar Ramanathan and Rohan Bopanna battled their way into the men's doubles quarterfinals of the Adelaide International 1 ATP tournament in Adelaide on Wednesday.

In the ATP 250 men's event, the Indians defeated the American pair of Nathel Lammons and Jackson Withrow 6-7(4) 7-6(3) 10-4 in a super tie-breaker in the second round. Earlier in the round of 32, Bopanna-Ramanathan beat American Jamie Cerret and Brazil's Fernando Romboli 6-2, 6-1.

They will face the winner of the match between the French-Monegasque duo of Benjamin Bonzi and Hugo Nys and the Belgian pair of Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen.

On Tuesday in the women's WTA 500 event here, India's Sa Mirza and her Ukrainian partner Nadiia Kichenok advanced to the quarter-finals of the women's doubles in the Adelaide International tournament. Sa Mirza and Nadiia Kichenok came from a set down to upset second seeds Giuliana Olmos of Mexico and Canadian Gabriela Dabrowski 1-6, 6-3, 10-8.

The pair will now face the winner between Priscilla Hon/Charlotte Kempenaers-Pocz and Shelby Rogers/Heather Watson in the last eight.

( With inputs from ANI )

