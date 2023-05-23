Rohan Bopanna climbs to world no. 9 in ATP Rankings for doubles

New Delhi [India], May 23 : Indian star tennis player Rohan Bopanna jumped two spots above to clinch the 9th position in the latest ATP Rankings for doubles.

The 43-year-old has displayed brilliant form as he was placed at the 19th position in the rankings at the start of the 2023 season. Bopanna did not have a great 2022 season as he suffered a knee injury in 2022 and had to withdraw from multiple events, including the Davis Cup.

The former World No. 3 player recovered from his injury and played 13 tournaments so far this season.

Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden had won the Indian Wells Open title with a clutch performance defeating Wesley Koolhof and Neal Skupski.

The title win alongside his Australian partner Matthew Ebden at Indian Wells Masters in March made Rohan Bopanna the oldest ATP Masters 1000 champion.

The Indo-Australian duo went on to defeat the current world No. 1 team of Wesley Koolhof and Neil Skupski in the final before getting the better of defending champions John Isner and Jack Sock in the semi-finals.

Bopanna and Ebden also won the Qatar Open in February and made it to the final of the Madrid Open, an ATP Masters 1000 event, in May.

The pair is slated to compete at the French Open 2023. Bopanna's only Grand Slam win, a mixed doubles title alongside Canada's Gabriela Dabrowski, came at Roland Garros in 2017 as per Olympics.com.

Sumit Nagal, at world No. 256, is the top-ranked Indian tennis player in ATP Rankings for singles.

In the WTA Rankings, Asian Games bronze medallist Ankita Raina is India's top player at world No. 212. She is also India's highest-ranked player in women's doubles at world No. 149.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor