Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden pair suffers US Open heartbreak, loses in final

New York [US], September 9 : The two-time defending champions Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury rallied from set down to script a fiery comeback against spirited Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden to claim the US Open men's doubles title at the Arthur Ashe Stadium on Friday.

With this win the duo of Ram and Salisbury secured their 3rd consecutive US Open Championship. Ram and Salisbury became the first men’s team in the Open era to achieve a three-peat at the US Open as they defeated Bopanna and Ebden 2-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Flushing Meadows's afternoon witnessed some mind-blowing two-hour and one-minute action between Bopanna-Ebdena and Ram-Salisbury with both sides giving their best at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Bopanna got the opening point with a forehand crosscourt volley, 0-15 as a lovely forehand return down the line from Ebden. Bopanna and Ebden had a chance to break and the Indian slammed a crosshand winner. Ram netted his backhand volley and dropped the serve as an error.

Salisbury and Ram pair fought back as the British player closed out the game at 2-1. However, a double fault by Salisbury gave Bopanna-Ebden a 30-0 lead. Ebden's forehand hit the net and it fell behind for Ram, who returned it 30-all. Then Ebden slammed a forehand at Salisbury's feet, and his volley went off-court.

Bopanna-Ebden were leading 30-0 and then a deuce from Ebden made it 40-0. Ram overcooked his return and it was done in the first set as the Indian and Australian pair Bopanna-Ebden took the set 6-2. Bopanna-Ebden won the set 6-2 after breaking Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury twice in it.

A superb backhand from Bopanna took his side to 40-30 on the serve of Ram-Salsbury. The outstanding backhand was hit down the line from Bopanna and his opponents had no answer for it.

Ram and Salisbury were almost broken in the third game of the second set but they managed to seal the game in their favour saving the game point. Ebden won the battle of the volley against Salisbury to go 15-0 up.

Ram served for the set. Ebden came out on top and went 15-0 up. Ebden netted a forehand and it was 15-all however, Ram's shot made it 40-15, earning two set points. Ram-Salisbury defeated Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden 6-3 in the second set to force a match into the deciding set.

Ram and Salisbury comfortably held their serve to level the score in the third set. The battle was neck-and-neck in the final set with both sides giving their best on the court.

Bopanna-Ebden failed the deciding set 4-6 to Ram-Salisbury. They fought well till the end but the break-up eventually decided the fate of the match.

