Sania Mirza to pair up with World No 11 Anna Danilina for Australian Open 2023

India's ace tennis star Sania Mirza will pair up with Kazakhstan's Anna Danilina to compete at the Australian Open 2023, which will begin on January 16.

For the first Grand Slam of 2023, the Indian tennis player will partner with the World number 11 in the world, according to Imran Mirza, the tennis star's father and coach.

However, Sania Mirza's participation in the Australian Open's mixed doubles competition has not yet been confirmed.

Sania ranked number 25 in the world in the WTA doubles rankings, had intended to give up playing competitive tennis after the 2022 season, but later changed her mind.

The Indian tennis player is presently competing in the World Tennis League, which is taking place in Dubai.

Former number 1 in the world in women's doubles, Sania Mirza, reached the finals of the WTA 500 Charleston Open and the WTA 250 Strasbourg Open in 2022. She participated in six other women's doubles semifinals in addition to two finals.

An achievement of Sania for the year was reaching the Wimbledon 2022 mixed doubles semifinals with her Croatian partner Mate Pavic. Saina, 36, made her first Grand Slam semifinal appearance in five years.

Sania has won two Australian Open championships in her career, one in women's doubles with Martina Navratilova and the other in mixed doubles with Mahesh Bhupathi in 2009.

At the Australian Open 2022, Sania Mirza paired with Nadiia Kichenok in women's doubles and was knocked out in the first round. She teamed up with USA's Rajeev Ram in the mixed doubles and made it to the quarter-finals.

( With inputs from ANI )

