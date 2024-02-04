Sania Mirza's son Izhaan Faces Harassment at School after Shoaib Malik's Third Marriage

Sania Mirza and her former husband Shoaib Malik's son Izhaan is allegedly being bullied in school over his father's third marriage, according to Pakistani media reports. Samaa TV journalist Naeem Hanif reportedly had a chat with Mirza after Malik announced his marriage with Pakistani actress and model Sana Javed last month.

Hanif claims Izhaan Malik Mirza has been "mentally disturbed" with the treatment that is being dished out to him in school. His classmates are allegedly questioning and teasing him over Malik's recent announcement.She went on to add that Izhaan has stopped going to school and Mirza is extremely worried about his "mental well-being". For the unversed, Mirza and her five-year-old son were living in Dubai all this while but they shifted back to Hyderabad after the divorce.Malik meanwhile, went back to Pakistan after separating with Mirza.

Despite all the challenges she has faced, Sania continues to maintain a positive outlook. A recent Instagram post shows her beaming in stylish attire, exuding optimism with the caption, “Anything is possible with sunshine and a little pink.” This post garnered over 122,000 likes, showcasing her popularity on the platform. Shoaib was previously married to Ayesha Siddiqui and Sania, while Sana got married to Umar Jaswal in 2020 and the duo divorced in 2023. Sania got married to Shoaib in 2010 and they have a five-year-old son Izhaan.