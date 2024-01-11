Sports interplay ahead of Australian Open: Steve Smith tries hand at tennis, Djokovic smashes 'six'

Melbourne [Australia], January 11 : Ahead of the Australian Open starting on January 14, there was a sight to behold for sports lovers worldwide as Serbian tennis icon and defending champion Novak Djokovic and Australian star batter Steve Smith were seen trying their hands at each other's sports.

In a video posted by the official handle of Australian Open, Smith was seen playing tennis with Djokovic. Smith's shot left Djokovic wondering, following which he funnily bowed down to the cricketing great.

"Game respects game! (And Novak is just like the rest of us when it comes to Smudge...) @stevesmith49* @DjokerNole* #AusOpen * #AO2024," tweeted Australian Open.

https://twitter.com/AustralianOpen/status/1745380355287236936

In another clip, Djokovic was seen playing cricket. While he failed to time his shot well with the bat, Djokovic made a switch to his tennis racquet and sent the ball flying into the stands of the tennis stadium.

"Is it too late to add him to the test squad?! From the sounds of it the selectors are open to trying things out... @DjokerNole* #AusOpen * #AO2024," tweeted Australian Open.

https://twitter.com/AustralianOpen/status/1745378636104962542

The tournament will conclude on January 28. Djokovic will aim to capture his record-extending 11th title on Australian soil. Also, this will be his 25th Grand Slam title, which will break the record of Australia's Margaret Court, who also has 24 major titles. In the men's singles competition, though, Djokovic holds the most major titles, with Rafael Nadal of Spain at number two with 22 titles.

Smith on the other hand, has been promoted as the new Test opener following David Warner's retirement, for Australia ahead of a Test series of two matches against the West Indies starting from January 17.

Smith is also an a great in his game, like Djokovic. In 105 Tests and 187 innings, Smith has scored 9,514 runs at an average of 58.01, with 32 centuries and 40 fifties. His best score is 239. He is considered one of the greatest Test batters of all time.

Smith has scored 15,949 runs in 325 international matches at an average of 48.47, with 44 centuries and 77 fifties. He has won two 50-over World Cups, one ICC T20 World Cup and ICC World Test Championship each as part of Australian team.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor