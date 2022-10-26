Stan Wawrinka downs Casper Ruud to set Brandon Nakashima in next round of Swiss Indoors Basel

By ANI | Published: October 26, 2022 10:09 AM 2022-10-26T10:09:11+5:30 2022-10-26T15:40:07+5:30

Competing at the Swiss Indoors Basel for the 15th time, Stan Wawrinka used a crisp and efficient performance to ...

Stan Wawrinka downs Casper Ruud to set Brandon Nakashima in next round of Swiss Indoors Basel

Competing at the Swiss Indoors Basel for the 15th time, Stan Wawrinka used a crisp and efficient performance to upset second seed Casper Ruud on Tuesday.

Wawrinka converted on each of his two break points -- one late in each set -- and saved all three against him to close out the victory 6-4, 6-4 in one hour and 18 minutes.

Ruud committed just four unforced errors in the match, but one-handed Wawrinka the strong break in the second set as the Norwegian offered to serve with an untimely loose game.

Wawrinka, who won 93 per cent (26/28) of his first-serve points and smashed 28 winners, served out the triumph with ease to advance to the Basel second round for the seventh time.

"It's super special. A lot of emotion being back here in Basel with the Swiss fans," Wawrinka said in a post-match as quoted by ATP.com.

"It's always been amazing for me to play here [but] it's always been difficult because I am always nervous when I enter this court. I always want to show my best. It took me a little bit of time to adapt to the court but the level was great and I'm really happy with that. This is one of the main reasons why I keep on playing," added Wawrinka, who entered the event with a protected ranking.

"I'm getting old, that's for sure. I had to fight the last two years with the injury, and surgery. Coming back was not easy. I was struggling really to get back in shape physically and tennis-wise. So to be able to produce that tonight here in Switzerland is of course something really special and hopefully, I can keep playing well," he added.

Wawrinka will next face American Brandon Nakashima, who defeated David Goffin 2-6, 7-6(4), 6-4 on Monday.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

