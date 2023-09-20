Stefanos Tsitsipas withdraws from Laver Cup due to injury

Vancouver [Canada], September 20 : Stefanos Tsitsipas has withdrawn from the Laver Cup due to injury, event organisers announced on Tuesday. The Frenchman Arthur Fils will replace the Greek on Team Europe in Vancouver.

Alternate Arthur Fils will replace Stefanos Tsitsipas on Team Europe for Laver Cup Vancouver 2023. Tsitsipas has withdrawn due to injury. pic.twitter.com/VJ6QyeXED2— Laver Cup (@LaverCup) September 19, 2023

"Alternate Arthur Fils will replace Stefanos Tsitsipas on Team Europe for Laver Cup Vancouver 2023. Tsitsipas has withdrawn due to injury," Laver Cup announced the news on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Fils is poised to make his Laver Cup debut, joining teammates Andrey Rublev, Casper Ruud, Hubert Hurkacz, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina and Gael Monfils. Their captain is Bjorn Borg and their vice-captain is Thomas Enqvist.

The 19-year-old Fils has had a breakout season on the ATP Tour and is currently ranked No. 44 in the world, which is a career-high. In May in Lyon, he won his first tournament-level victory.

Team World, which will include Taylor Fritz, Frances Tiafoe, Tommy Paul, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Ben Shelton, and Francisco Cerundolo, will attempt to defend the Laver Cup championship from Fils and Team Europe. The captain is John McEnroe, while the vice-captain is Patrick McEnroe.

Earlier, Holger Rune withdrew from the Laver Cup due to receiving treatment on his back. Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina was announced as the replacement for the Dane on Team Europe.

“As I am in treatment with my back it’s not possible for me to play Laver Cup next week. I would have loved to join the fight to get the trophy back to Europe and I will support my teammates from a distance," Rune wrote on social media.

Davidovich Fokina will make his competitive debut at the Laver Cup, which will be played in Vancouver from Friday through Sunday.

“You play against the best players in the world at Laver Cup. I am excited to be a part of Team Europe, to share the court with other great players and to have them supporting you," Davidovich Fokina said according to the event’s website.

