Sumit Nagal wins ATP Challengers competition in Rome, creates history on European soil

Rome [Italy], April 30 : Tennis player Sumit Nagal from India won the ATP Challenger competition on Sunday in Rome, Italy. He had not won an ATP championship in almost four years.

To win his third career championship, Summit Nagal defeated Jesper de Jong of the Netherlands 6-3, 6-2 in the final, as per Olympics.com.

In Buenos Aires in 2019, the Indian tennis player last claimed an ATP championship. His first victory occurred in Bengaluru in 2017.

"It always feels good to lift a trophy, especially when it's been four years since you won your last one," Sumit Nagal said on his Twitter page.

"There were times when the days were cold and the cards all fold. It was hard to believe that this day would come. I struggled with numerous injuries, came back from surgery, fought COVID, endured tough matches, tougher training regimes, and my own internal demons. I would like to thank God and everyone that reminded me that even the bad days were tiny steps of a process in my growth as a tennis player and human being."

"Today was a good day, back to work tomorrow," added the player.

In addition, it was the first time an Indian tennis player has triumphed in an ATP Challenger event played on a clay court in Europe. Sumit Nagal, 25, also made history by becoming the first Indian man since Ramkumar Ramanathan (Manama, 2021) to triumph in a Challenger Tour final.

Sumit Nagal, who is ranked 347th in the ATP singles tennis rankings, advanced to the main draw by defeating Viktor Durasovic of Norway and Jacopo Berrettini of Italy in the qualifying rounds.

Sumit Nagal overcame Francesco Maestrelli of Italy in the round of 32 before eliminating Fausto Tabacco of the locals in the subsequent round.

Summit Nagal defeated Max Houkes of the Netherlands in straight sets in the quarterfinals, but to advance to the championship round, the Indian had to fight hard against Joris De Loore of Belgium.

Due to an injury, Sumit Nagal was sidelined for the majority of the last two years. The Indian has participated in nine competitions since getting back on the court in 2023.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor