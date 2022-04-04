Teenager Carlos Alcaraz claims first Masters 1000 title at Miami Open

The 18-year-old Carlos Alcaraz on Sunday claimed the biggest ATP Tour title of his career at the Miami Open.

The Spaniard teenager defeated sixth seed Casper Ruud, 7-5, 6-4, in the final at Hard Rock Stadium to win his first ATP Masters 1000 title and his third tour-level crown.

Alcaraz is the youngest Miami men's champion in the event's 37-year history, and the third-youngest ATP Masters 1000 champion overall, spanning 283 events from 1990. The first Spanish champion at the event, he will rise to a career-high ATP Ranking of No. 11 with the win.

"I have no words to describe how I feel right now," Alcaraz said after the one hour, 52-minute match as per atptour.com. "It's so special to win my first Masters 1000 here in Miami. I have an unbelievable team with me and family... I'm so happy with the win and my team."

Earlier only two men have won titles at this level at a younger age, Michael Chang was 18 years and five months old when he won Toronto in 1990, and Rafael Nadal was 18 years and 10 months when he won the 2005 Monte Carlo.

Alcaraz replaced Novak Djokovic as the youngest Miami champion, with the Serb taking the 2007 title at the age of 19.

( With inputs from ANI )

