Tennis greats hail Novak Djokovic for 24th Grand Slam title at US Open

New Delhi, Sep 11 Serbian tennis great Novak Djokovic scripted history on Sunday night as he became the first person in the Open Era to win 24 Grand Slam titles, tying Margaret Court for the most in history.

Djokovic defeated Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 7-6(5), 6-3 in straight sets to capture his fourth US Open title. With the win the 36-year-old earned a measure of US Open revenge two years after Medvedev denied him a Grand Slam at the final hurdle in the 2021 New York final.

On the Serbian's historic feat, tennis greats shouted him out on social media for his achievements, including Billie Jean King, Rod Laver, Juan Martin del Potro, and others.

"Congratulations to 24x Grand Slam champion @DjokerNole, the Men's Singles Champion of the #USOpen," American former world No. 1 Billie Jean King wrote on social media platform X.

Australian great and former world no.1 Rod Laver said: "Well done again Novak, I’m sure 24 feels as great as one, especially when you have fought so hard to get where you are and to stay there against a growing tide of challengers. You were on high alert tonight against a quality player in Daniil. Take another bow, champ!"

"Undeniable greatness!!! What a legend," two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka said.

"Idemo champion!!!" said 2009 US Open champion Juan Martin del Potro, who defeated Rafael Nadal in the semifinals and the five-time defending champion Roger Federer in the final.

Following his victory in his record 36th major singles final, the 36-year-old Serb now the first man to win three Grand Slams singles titles in a season four times (2011, 2015, 2021, 2023). That number of finals also matches the Serb's age; at 36, he is the oldest US Open men's singles champion in the Open Era.

Already the sole owner of the record for men's Grand Slam singles titles, Djokovic also moves two majors ahead of Rafael Nadal's 22 and four clear of Roger Federer's 20.

Djokovic is 12-3 in Grand Slam finals in his 30s, bettering a 12-9 mark in his 20s. Moreover, he is now 4-6 across his record-tying 10 US Open men's singles finals.

