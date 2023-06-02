Tennis player Novak Djokovic supports countryman Nikola Jokic ahead of NBA Final

Paris [France], June 2 : World No. 3 tennis player Novak Djokovic supports Denver Nuggets's player Nikola Jokic ahead of the NBA Finals which will start on Friday.

Noval Djokovic who is currently competing in the French Open says he supports his countryman Nikola Jokic who also hails from Serbia. The tennis player is proud of Nikola Jokic and hopes he wins the NBA Finals with Denver Nuggets.

Djokovic also talks about Miami Heat's player Jimmy Butler, saying he is also a very good player of the sport.

Speaking in a press conference in Roland Garros, Novak Djokovic said, " "I really like Jimmy Butler, I think he's a great guy, I admire him a lot. I'm a big basketball fan. I know he's been coming to watch some of the tennis tournaments in the States. But, you know, I've got to support my man, Nikola Jokic. I hope Denver Nuggets win their first ring."

Djokovic is extremely impressed by what his 28-year-old countryman Nikola Jokic has been able to achieve in the sport.

The 22-time grand slam winner, Novak Djokovic,also said, "We are super proud of him. He is an incredibly intelligent basketball player. It's so impressive to hear LeBron and the greats of the game, Shaq, and Magic Johnson, talking about him and praising him. It's huge. The NBA is the biggest and most important basketball league in the world. To be able to be the best player in that league for three years in a row is just stunning."

The 36-year-old Novak Djokovic will be playing his third round of the French Open tennis tournament against Spanish player Alejandro Davidovich Fokina on Friday.

The NBA Final series between Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets has already begun. A total of seven games will be played in the series. Game 1 of the series concluded today in the morning with Denver Nuggets winning 104-93.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor