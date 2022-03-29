Tsitsipas, Medvedev secure fourth-round spots in Miami Open

Miami, March 29 Greek tennis ace Stefanos Tsitsipas scored a dominant 6-4, 6-3 victory over Australia's Alex de Minaur in a 90-minute contest to secure a place in the Round of 16 at the Miami Open on Tuesday (IST).

The world No. 5 Greek improved his ATP head-to-head against De Minaur to 8-0, which includes a pair of straight-sets wins this season.

"I was able to execute (forehand) very well today," said Tsitsipas to atptour.com. "There were a few moments where I had to fight a little bit and show my inner strength. He (De Minaur) fought, as always, and I was very patient. I was trying to focus game after game on how I can open the court and come in."

The win sets up Tsitsipas' fourth-round showdown against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz. Tsitsipas' fifth-set tie-break loss to Alcaraz was one of the shocks of last year's US Open, but the 18-year-old Spaniard has proven his run to the New York quarterfinals was no fluke.

"I'm going to try and fight. He's (Alcaraz) a great player," said Tsitsipas. "For me, it is going to be a big challenge to step out on the court. I like these kinds of challenges. I'm going to put my soul out there and give it my all."

Miomir Kecmanovic of Serbia continued his fine form with a 7-6(4), 6-3 win over Sebastian Korda of the US. He'll take on another American in Taylor Fritz for a spot in the quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, top seed and world No.2, Daniil Medvedev of Russia, looked every bit a four-time ATP Masters 1000 winner as he brushed past Spain's Pedro Martinez 6-3, 6-4 to reach the fourth round.

"I just felt like I had to be more consistent, and the more consistent one today would win," Medvedev said after the match. "I managed to just make a few less errors at important moments, serve even better, and it was a small margin but I managed to win and I'm really happy."

The 26-year-old will reclaim the No. 1 spot in the ATP Rankings that he lost two weeks ago with a semifinal run in Miami.

Medvedev will take on American Jenson Brooksby in the fourth round. Brooksby rallied from 0-4 in the third set to upset 15th seed Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain 6-3, 5-7, 6-4.

