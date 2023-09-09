US Open: Djokovic beats Ben Shelton, enters record 10th US Open final

New York [US], September 9 : World No 2 Novak Djokovic entered record 10th US Open final after beating America's Ben Shelton 6-3, 6-2, 7-6(4) at the Arthur Ashe Stadium on Saturday.

The Serbian player has equalled with legendary American player Bill Tilden’s mark of featuring in 10th US open final.

Playing his 100th match at the hard-court major, Djokovic used outstanding anticipation and hands to overcome Shelton's roaring serve, winning in two hours and 40 minutes against the 20-year-old American, who was the youngest American to reach the final four since Michael Chang in 1992.

"These are the kinds of matches and occasions that I still thrive on and get me going and inspire me every day to try and work as hard as the young guys," Djokovic said as cited by ATP's official website.

"The Grand Slams are the ones that motivate me the most to play my best tennis, perform my best tennis. I knew prior to the quarter-finals that I would play an American player and that is never easy. To control the nerves and be composed in the moments that matter. Today things were going really smoothly for me and then he broke back and it was anyones game at the end of the third set. This is the kind of atmosphere we all like to play in, so I am really, really pleased with this win today," he further added.

Djokovic reached the final of all four majors for the third time in his career, earlier in 2015 and 2021. In addition, the 36-year-old maintained his bid to become the oldest man to win the US Open singles title in the Open Era (since 1968). Ken Rosewall, then 35 had won the title at Flushing Meadows in 1970.

"Discipline is everything. I think it is a combination of discipline, will power and clarity of what you want to do. What your short and long-term goals are. I have been pleased to play this sport for many years and have achieved a lot. I still feel I have something in my legs left. I feel I still have a lot to give to the sport. Another Grand Slam final, I can't be happier," Djokovic said on reaching his 36th major final.

In 2023 so far, Djokovic has won four tournaments, including major wins at the Australian Open and Roland Garros. On Sunday, he will compete for a record-extending 24th Slam title either with Carlos Alcaraz or Daniil Medvedev.

Talking about the final clash, Djokovic said, "I expect it to be the toughest match of the tournament despite who is going to be across the net from me. Both of them are amazing players. They are in great form. Daniil won against me in the final a couple of years ago. He has probably been the most consistent player at the US Open in the past five years. Then you have Carlos. What he has achieved at 20 years of age is incredible. He is an amazing player and great for our sport. It is going to be an enjoyable match for me to watch," Djokovic said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor