"Want to focus on preparation": Djokovic looking to take it one Grand Slam at a time

New York [US], September 9 : Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic said after reaching the US Open 2023 final that for him, every Grand Slam final is a shot at history, but he is focusing on what needs to be done, stay prepared for the match instead of thinking too much about the idea of making history.

World No 2 Novak Djokovic entered record 10th US Open final after beating America's Ben Shelton 6-3, 6-2, 7-6(4) at the Arthur Ashe Stadium on Saturday. The Serbian will be playing a Grand Slam final for the fourth time this year, when he faces off against Russia's Daniil Medvedev. Already having won 23 Grand Slam titles, a record for men's tennis, Djokovic will be focusing on levelling Margaret Court's record 24 Major titles.

But two years back, Djokovic had felt the stress and load caused by the idea of making history, when he played Medvedev in the US Open final to capture all the Grand Slams of that year and become the first men's player to do so since Rod Laver in 1969. But in the title clash, Djokovic lost to Medvedev.

That is why on Sunday, during his 36th Major title clash, he will take it one Grand Slam at a time.

"Every time in a Grand Slam final it's another shot for history; I am aware of it, and of course, I am very proud of it. But I do not have much time nor do I allow myself to reflect on these things or think about the history too much, because when I did that in the past, like, '21 finals here, I was maybe overwhelmed with the occasion and the opportunity and I underperformed," said Djokovic as quoted by ATP.

"So I do not want this to happen again, and I will try to, you know, just focus on what needs to be done and tactically prepare myself for that match," he added.

For the third time in his career, Djokovic has reached four major title clashes in the same season. He had beat Ben Shelton in straight sets on Friday and secured his 22nd win from past 23 major semifinals.

"I am obviously over the moon with the results so far on Grand Slams. Playing in all four finals of all four slams in a season is amazing. It is the highest achievement I can think about when I start the season," said Djokovic.

"There is another match left, so of course the conversation will be probably even better if I win a title in two days. But definitely, whatever happens, I am extremely proud and content with what I have achieved this year in Grand Slams," he added.

