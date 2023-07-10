Wimbledon: Aryna Sabalenka tops Alexandrova; Ons Jabeur sets blockbuster Elena Rybakina clash in QFs

London [UK], July 10 : Aryna Sabalenka stormed into her second Wimbledon quarterfinals with a triumph over No.21 seed Ekaterina Alexandrova in the fourth round of the ongoing Wimbledon 2023.

Sabalenka wrapped up a straight set 6-4, 6-0 triumph over No.21 seed Ekaterina Alexandrova on No.1 Court.

Both players held their serves for nine games in the first set before Sabalenka found another gear. Sabalenka needed three set points to secure a one-set victory after wasting the match's first two break points in the eighth game.

Once she did, she didn't turn around again. In a second-set bagel, Sabalenka dropped 11 points, matching her performance from her final Wimbledon participation in 2021.

Next up, Sabalenka will face No.25 seed and Eastbourne champion Madison Keys for a spot in the semifinals.

In a Centre Court encounter, the No.6 seeded Ons Jabeur of Tunisia rolled past No.9 seed Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic with a triumph 6-0, 6-3 in the Round of 16 at Wimbledon.

Jabeur, who advanced to her maiden Grand Slam final at Wimbledon last year, defeated Kvitova for just the second time in six career encounters in just 49 minutes. Jabeur advances to the quarterfinals at Wimbledon for the third consecutive year.

In the quarterfinals, where she will compete against Kazakhstan's No. 3 seed Elena Rybakina, Jabeur will now try to exact some form of retribution.

Jabeur won the first set of the Wimbledon final last year before being upset by Rybakina. Overall, they have split their four career meetings.

