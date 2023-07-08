Wimbledon: Bopanna-Ebden reach second round in men's doubles competition

London [UK], July 8 : India's Rohan Bopanna and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden reached the second round of the men's doubles competition at the ongoing Wimbledon tournament on Friday.

Bopanna and Ebden defeated Guillermo Duran and Tomas Martin Etcheverry 6-2, 6-7, 7-6 in the first round of the grass-court Grand Slam. The match lasted two hours and twelve minutes, as per Olympics.com.

In the second round on Sunday, Jacob Fearnley and Johannus Monday will face 43-year-old Bopanna and Ebden, who earlier this year won two doubles titles on the ATP Tour together.

Bopanna-Ebden won the ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells championship in March after winning the Qatar Open in February.

Rohan Bopanna will also compete on Saturday in the mixed doubles with Gabriela Dabrowski of Canada.

The unseeded team of Ivan Dodig of Croatia and Latisha Chan of Chinese Taipei will be the opponents for the sixth-seeded Bopanna and Dabrowski, who won the French Open mixed doubles championship in 2017.

On Saturday, men's doubles tennis players Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni from India will also begin their campaign. The two Indians, who entered Wimbledon as alternates at the last minute, will play Adrian Mannarino of France and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain in the first round.

On Saturday, Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and N. Sriram Balaji will begin their men's doubles season. The Indians will compete against second-seeded Austin Krajicek of the USA and Ivan Dodig after making it to the main event as alternates.

This year at Wimbledon, there are no Indian competitors in the singles division. The only Indian participant in the singles qualifying, Ankita Raina, was eliminated in the first round.

