Wimbledon: 'Just Stop Oil' protesters interrupt match between Sho Shimabukuro and Grigor Dimitrov

London [UK], July 5 : "Just Stop Oil" members disrupted two separate matches at Wimbledon on Wednesday by protesting on Court 18, as reported by Sky Sports.

The protest occurred during the early parts of the second set of Grigor Dimitrov and Sho Shimabukuro's first-round match.

Two protesters were on the court wearing T-shirts that read 'Just Stop Oil,' and they hurled orange confetti and jigsaw pieces on the court. A woman was led off the court as a male sat cross-legged before being led away.

Another protester entered Court 18 around two hours later, during the first set tie-break between Britain's Katie Boulter and Australia's Daria Saville.

"We are aware of an incident on Court 18 whereby one male has unlawfully entered the field of play and discharged items onto the playing surface," a Met Police statement read as stated by Sky Sports.

"He was immediately removed from the grounds and arrested on suspicion of aggravated trespass and criminal damage," it further read.

Protests by Just Stop Oil have also taken place during high-profile sporting events such as the second men's Ashes Test at Lord's, the Premiership rugby final, and the World Snooker Championship.

The second Test of the ongoing Ashes Test between England and Australia witnessed a bizarre scene when climate protestors disrupted the match at the Lord's, forcing a brief delay in action and players had to intervene by physically restraining the activists from damaging the pitch.

As per cricket.com.au, the two protestors wearing 'Just Stop Oil' shirts, holding bags of orange powder ran to the pitch during the second over of the play on the first day.

The environmental activists tried to spread orange powder on the field but the players intervened.

