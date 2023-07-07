Wimbledon: Sublime Carlos Alcaraz drubs Alexandre Muller to reach R3

London [UK], July 7 : World Number one Carlos Alcaraz put up a dominant show against Frenchman Alexandre Muller 6-4, 7-6(2), 6-3 to reach the third round of the ongoing Wimbledon 2023

Alcaraz continued his perfect record at this year's Wimbledon on Friday when he moved past Frenchman with a controlled display against World No. 84 Muller.

The World No.1 moved freely around Centre Court and powered through the tie-break after surviving his only scare of the match at the conclusion of the second set.

With his two-hour, 34-minute win, Alcaraz set a third-round clash against Jason Kubler or Nicolas Jarry.

The 20-year-old hopes to become the third-youngest player in the Open Era (since 1968) to win the Wimbledon men's singles title. If he wins his second major championship this week, the 2022 US Open winner will be guaranteed to remain at the top of the Pepperstone ATP Rankings.

Alcaraz arrived at SW19 in strong form, having won his 12th tour-level title and first on grass last week at The Queen's Club. The World No. 1 now has a season record of 42-4.

The top seed struggled against Muller, committing 39 unforced errors. His strength and touch, though, were enough to defeat the Frenchman, who was attempting to reach the third round of a major for the first time.

"I am really, really happy to play here. It is a really beautiful court. I wanted to enjoy every single second and I think I did. I always say that I try to enjoy playing tennis and that I try and make the people enjoy my tennis," Alcaraz said. "For me, it is special to have the love from the people in every country I go. It is the most important thing for me. It is an amazing energy I receive," ATP.com quoted Alcaraz as saying.

On Court 3 in third-round action, Jannik Sinner of Italy fought hard to defeat Quentin Halys 3-6, 6-2, 6-3, 6-4. After dropping the first set, the eighth seed dropped only three points behind his first serve the rest of the way.

Sinner, a quarter-finalist at Wimbledon last year, won 62% of points on his second serve, compared to 46% for the Frenchman.

The 21-year-old Sinner awaits the winner of Daniel Elahi Galan and Mikael Ymer.

