Wu Yibing into Geneva Open quarterfinals after beating Cecchinato
By IANS | Published: May 24, 2023 10:39 AM 2023-05-24T10:39:03+5:30 2023-05-24T10:55:09+5:30
Geneva, May 24 China's Wu Yibing achieved his second victory in two days after defeating Italy's Marco Cecchinato 7-6 (5), 6-3, advancing to the quarterfinals of the Geneva Open.
The final match of the day on the central court began at 19:30 local time. The pair engaged in a fierce first set, where Wu eventually gained the upper hand with a 7-5 win in the tiebreaker, reports Xinhua.
Wu, the first Chinese mainland player to win an ATP title in Dallas in February, held his serve to lead 4-3 in the second set before securing the victory.
