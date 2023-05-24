Wu Yibing into Geneva Open quarterfinals after beating Cecchinato

Geneva, May 24 China's Wu Yibing achieved his second victory in two days after defeating Italy's Marco Cecchinato 7-6 (5), 6-3, advancing to the quarterfinals of the Geneva Open.

The final match of the day on the central court began at 19:30 local time. The pair engaged in a fierce first set, where Wu eventually gained the upper hand with a 7-5 win in the tiebreaker, reports Xinhua.

Wu, the first Chinese mainland player to win an ATP title in Dallas in February, held his serve to lead 4-3 in the second set before securing the victory.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor