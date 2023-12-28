Thane: 25 Hotels and Dhabas Face Action for Illegal Liquor Selling

Thane: In the past eight days, the police have taken action against 25 hotels and Dhabas engaging in the illegal sale of alcohol, informed Additional Commissioner Dr Mahesh Patil on Wednesday. Thane's permit restaurant owners wrote in a letter to CM Eknath Shine that if the sale is not stopped, the hotels and Dhabas would be permanently shut down.

The hotel owners frequently made complaints about how liquor was being sold by some hotels and Dhabas without permits and had warned them to take strict action against them. Responding to the situation, the police undertook special campaigns in Ghodbandar Road, and Kolshet Road area in the past eight days and took strict action against the violators. One hotel each from Thane City's Thanenagar, Naupada, and Kalyan police; whereas six under Daighar Police Station have been charged under section 65 E of the Maharashtra Prohibition Act. six places each from Wagle Estate surrounding

Vartaknagar and Kapurbavdi, seven from Kasarvadvali; amounting to 19 hotels have been charged.



The police also informed that they will continue taking action in the coming days.