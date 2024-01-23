Air Quality Improves in Thane, Noise Pollution Main Concern

Thane: The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) is taking various measures to prevent pollution. However, the pollution situation in the city has remained elevated. This includes a decline in air pollution in Thane as compared to last year due to the increasing number of vehicles in the city, ongoing metro works and new construction.



The TMC's environment report found that the air in the residential area of the city was satisfactory for the medium, commercial, and industrial areas. Of the 20 different intersections, only the Kopri ward committee has air in the polluted category. The quality of water samples from the water distribution system by the water department has dropped by 2 percent from last year. On the one hand, there is a decrease in air pollution, but on the other hand, there has been an increase in noise pollution, according to the environmental report. Noise pollution levels have also increased in the peace zone. It was also pointed out that pollution during festivals is high.

Increase in noise pollution

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has seen an increase of 8-10 percent in the number of vehicles this year as compared to last year. The number of two-wheelers is 70,832. In the last few years, the number of electric vehicles has been increasing. As many as 4,652 electric vehicles were procured last year. According to the environmental report, noise pollution is increasing due to traffic congestion on the roads, honking unnecessarily, ongoing construction work, DJs playing loudly during festivals and festivals, etc. The TMC surveyed 20 intersections in the city and found an increase in noise pollution. Apart from this, the intensity of sound has also been found to be higher than the prescribed decibel during Diwali and Ganeshotsav. However, there has been a 21 percent drop in noise levels compared to last year. The city's peace zones have also seen a dramatic increase in noise pollution.



Air quality improved

The TMC inspected the air quality of some areas of the city. The air quality at the site has improved to some extent from last year. The civic body had surveyed 20 intersections in the city to check air quality. Accordingly, the air quality has improved as compared to last year. Last year, the air quality at Kisan Nagar Chowk was 239. This year it has improved to 137. The quality of heavy water in Cadbury Naka, Nitin Company, Mulund Check Naka, Balkum Naka, Gaondevi Naka, Kapurbawdi Naka, Sandbunder, Shilphata, and Kalyanphata has also improved significantly compared to last year. However, the Kopri ward committee area had 137 last year. This year, however, the air quality was found to be 206, or polluted. The air at Upavan bus depot is also in the moderately polluted category. There is a satisfactory picture of improvement in air quality due to various measures taken by the municipal corporation to prevent air pollution.

The quality of storage water was also checked and 27,796 samples were tested, of which 84 percent were found potable and 16 percent were found unfit for drinking. A total of 13,024 water samples were tested through the distribution system, of which 12,099 samples were found potable. As many as 925 samples were found unfit for drinking. The water from wells in the city was tested and it was found that the water was not potable. It has also been found that the quality of 50 wells in the city is also not potable.



Reduction in lake water pollution

Various measures are being taken to prevent pollution of lakes. The TMC is regularly carrying out various works for the conservation of ponds. Accordingly, the water quality of 35 lakes in the city has improved due to desilting, cleaning of the surrounding area, installation of an aerial system, adoption of probiotic treatment methods, etc.