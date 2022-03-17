Ambernath: Alcohol party of municipal staff at MPSC, UPSC training center, video goes viral

In the UPSC training center set up by the Ambernath Municipality in Thane district, it has come to light that the alcohol party of the municipal staff of the municipality has come to the fore. Covid Hospital was set up in the same UPSC center during the Corona period. At the same place, this alcohol party was held which ha raised questions on the efficiency of the municipal administration.

Ambernath Municipality has set up MPSC and UPSC training center in front of Shivajinagar police station in East. In this spacious building a hospital was started during the Corona period to save the lives of many patients. It has come to light that the cleaning staff working in the same UPSC center had a alcohol party in the room reserved for Library.

The incident took place on February 28 and a video clip of it was handed over to the municipal chief and health officials. However, even after 15 days, no action has been taken against these employees. The question arises as to why the officer is backing the employees even when such a serious incident has taken place.